ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology

ProBlend Extreme technology is powerful and makes delicious, smooth and finely blended recipes, whether you're blending soft fruits or hard nuts. And with its noise reduction dome, your family can even sleep while you blend. The High-Speed Power Blender is 1800 watts and its motor speed is up to 35,000 RPM to easily pulverise hard ingredients. This breaks cell walls and releases higher amounts of nutrients, including carotenoids, and vitamins A and C.