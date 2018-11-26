Search terms

Avance Collection

High Speed Blender

HR3868/90
1 award
  • Deliciously smooth and finely blended results Deliciously smooth and finely blended results Deliciously smooth and finely blended results
    ProBlend Extreme technology is powerful and makes delicious, smooth and finely blended recipes, whether you're blending soft fruits or hard nuts. And with its noise reduction dome, your family can even sleep while you blend. See all benefits

      Deliciously smooth and finely blended results

      thanks to ProBlend Extreme technology

      • 1800 W
      • 35,000 RPM
      • ProBlend Extreme
      • Noise Dome
      Digital UI Screen with 5 pre-programmed modes

      Digital UI Screen with 5 pre-programmed modes and manual mode with variable speed options.

      Manual mode with variable speed

      From gentle blending for soft fruits, to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables—it's up to you with our variable manual speed options.

      ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology

      ProBlend Extreme technology is powerful and makes delicious, smooth and finely blended recipes, whether you're blending soft fruits or hard nuts. And with its noise reduction dome, your family can even sleep while you blend. The High-Speed Power Blender is 1800 watts and its motor speed is up to 35,000 RPM to easily pulverise hard ingredients. This breaks cell walls and releases higher amounts of nutrients, including carotenoids, and vitamins A and C.

      Powerful motor of 1800 watts and 35,000 RPM

      Noise dome to reduce blending noise

      Noise comfort dome to reduce blending noise for convenient use, especially in the morning.

      Including recipe booklet with 30 recipes

      Including recipe booklet with a variety of recipes for smoothies, soup, sauces and even dough.

      Dishwasher-safe blender jar

      Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit.

      Easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Power
        1800 W
        Capacity jar
        2 L
        Working capacity jar
        2 L
        RPM blender (max)
        35,000 r/min

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Plastic ABS
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Tritan

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • LED display
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Pulse
        • Removable lid

        Number of speed settings
        10
        Prefix programs
        5

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Jar
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet
        • Spatula

      • Design

        Colour
        Stainless steel
        Colour of control panel
        Stainless steel with black

          Awards

