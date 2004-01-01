Search terms

  • Chop like a chef Chop like a chef Chop like a chef

    Viva Collection OnionChef

    HR2505/00

    Chop like a chef

    At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high-speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection OnionChef

    Similar products

    See all Chopper

    Chop like a chef

    Chop onions, grind meat and so much more

    • Chopper
    • ChopDrop technology
    • 2 functions: coarse and fine
    • Automatic Speed Selection
    ChopDrop technology

    ChopDrop technology

    Recognising how unpleasant and difficult chopping onions is, Philips has cleverly developed ChopDrop technology to allow you to chop them like a chef in an easy way. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the onion in while the three sharp blades chop. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry and regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts and more.

    Powerful 500 W motor

    Powerful 500 W motor

    The powerful 500 W motor of the Philips OnionChef chopper ensures you can chop even hard ingredients quickly and easily.

    Coarse chopping with ChopDrop

    Coarse chopping with ChopDrop

    The Philips OnionChef chopper uses an optimal slow speed for its ChopDrop technology. This ensures you can always achieve dry and regular pieces of onion and other delicate ingredients such as courgette, boiled eggs, pepper and mozzarella, as well as hard ingredients such as nuts, carrots and more. Ideal for your favourite daily dishes, as well as appetisers (salsa, tzatziki), sauces, risottos and more!

    Fine chopping with HS blade

    Fine chopping with HS blade

    Like any other chef, the Philips OnionChef chopper with its additional high-speed chopping blade also allows you to achieve finely chopped results with a large variety of ingredients such as meat, nuts, dried fruit, herbs, Parmesan, chocolate and more. Finely grind meat for steak tartare, meatballs, Bolognese sauce or tacos; prepare homemade pesto and hummus, energy bars or simply a fresh dressing for your favourite salad.

    Automatic Speed Selection

    Automatic Speed Selection

    Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with 2 speeds and automatic speed selection. The different functions require a different speed for achieving the optimal result - a slow speed for coarse chopping with ChopDrop technology and a high speed for fine chopping with the separate high-speed blade. The product detects the desired function and adjusts the speed automatically to ensure the desired end result every time.

    Easy press-down operation

    Easy press-down operation

    The activation of the Philips OnionChef could not be any easier - simply press down the top of the product towards the bowl. No extra buttons, settings or switches. Chop like a chef with a single touch.

    Large 1.1 l bowl

    Large 1.1 l bowl

    The Philips OnionChef chopper comes with a large 1.1 L bowl. It allows you to prepare the necessary amount of your essential ingredients.

    Dishwasher safe

    Dishwasher safe

    The Philips OnionChef chopper is easy to clean. You can rinse clean all parts with water or simply place them in the dishwasher.

    Sharp stainless steel blades

    Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with sharp stainless steel blades. The three fine blades of the ChopDrop technology ensure dry and regular chopping of delicate ingredients without mashing. The separately provided high-speed chopping blade, however, is capable of crushing even hard ingredients.

    Single cut needed

    The large ChopDrop chamber of the Philips OnionChef chopper is designed to accommodate a whole large onion cut in half. You now only need to peel it and make a single cut with your knife. The OnionChef does the rest for you, ensuring you do not have the unpleasant contact with the onion.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Coarse shredding tool
      • Fine shredding tool

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      500  W
      Capacity jar
      1.1  l

    • General specifications

      Product features
      Dishwasher safe

    • Design and finishing

      Colour(s)
      White
      Material blade
      Stainless steel

    • Service

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.