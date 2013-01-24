Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

shaving heads

HQ56/50
Find support for this product
1 Awards
  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
    -{discount-value}

    shaving heads

    HQ56/50
    Find support for this product

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    shaving heads

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all shaver-replacement-blades

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for the best results

      • Lift & Cut
      • Fits HQ900 series
      • Fits HQ64, HQ66, HQ68, HQ69
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

      15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        3
        Fits product types
        • HQ130
        • HQ132
        • HQ136
        • HQ30
        • HQ33
        • HQ40
        • HQ402
        • HQ404
        • HQ41
        • HQ42
        • HQ441
        • HQ444
        • HQ46
        • HQ460
        • HQ468
        • HQ481
        • HQ489
        • HQ5824
        • HQ6415
        • HQ6423
        • HQ6445
        • HQ6605
        • HQ6610
        • HQ6613
        • HQ6646
        • HQ6675
        • HQ6676
        • HQ6695
        • HQ6696
        • HQ6831
        • HQ6842
        • HQ6843
        • HQ6844
        • HQ6857
        • HQ6859
        • HQ6863
        • HQ6874
        • HQ6879
        • HQ6900
        • HQ6920
        • HQ6940
        • HQ6941
        • HQ6950
        • HQ6970
        • HQ6990
        • HQ801
        • HQ802
        • HQ805
        • HQ806
        • HS190

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.