InnoSpire Deluxe

Compressor Nebulizer System

HH1350/00
    -{discount-value}

    InnoSpire Deluxe is an easy to use and reliable compressor nebulizer system that includes built-in storage to keep all your therapy accessories and supplies organized and handy. See all benefits

      Reliable therapy with built-in convenience

      • Robust Home use device
      • Treatment in under 5 minutes*
      • *Using a 2.5ml Salbutamol dose
      • Nebulizer kit included
      Everything you need in one place

      Everything you need in one place

      InnoSpire Deluxe is designed to make your nebuliser treatment convenient and easy, with added built-in storage to house all your accessories.

      Designed for continuous use

      Designed for continuous use

      Robust enough for continuous use in both a clinical and family enviroment, InnoSpire Elegance provides consistent and reliable nebulizer therapy.

      Sturdy handle for easy transportation

      Sturdy handle for easy transportation

      Weighing just 4.4 lbs, InnoSpire Deluxe is light enough to pick up and move from room to room at home. With your supplies stored neatly away within the device, your nebulizer equipment stays safely together in one place.

      Treatment delivered in under 5 minutes*

      Treatment delivered in under 5 minutes*

      Combined with our reusable SideStream nebulizer, it is designed to provide fast drug delivery and short treatment times.

      Compatible with commonly prescribed nebulizer medications

      Compatible with commonly prescribed nebulizer medications

      Capable of nebulizing a wide variety of medications that are routinely used to treat various respiratory conditions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Thermal overload protector

        Warranty

      • Service

        Warranty
        3 years

      • Design

        Convenient storage compartment
        2.0 kg (4.4 lbs)

      • Operating parameters

        Maximum flow rate
        10.78 LPM
        Maximum pressure
        268 kPA (35 psi)
        Electricity supply
        120V/60Hz, 1.7 Amp
        Flow rate
        7 LPM @ 70 kPa (0.7 bar)

      • Product details

        Weight
        2.2 kg
        Size
        380 x 170 x 110 mm
        Noise level
        58 ±3 dBA
        Treatment time (under 5 min*)
        * 2.5ml Salbutamol dose

