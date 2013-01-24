Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

InnoSpire Go

Mask adapter

HH1347/00
  • Designed for use with the LiteTouch masks Designed for use with the LiteTouch masks Designed for use with the LiteTouch masks
    -{discount-value}

    InnoSpire Go Mask adapter

    HH1347/00

    Designed for use with the LiteTouch masks

    The small adapter fits all InnoSpire Go LiteTouch masks. See all benefits

    InnoSpire Go Mask adapter

    Designed for use with the LiteTouch masks

    The small adapter fits all InnoSpire Go LiteTouch masks. See all benefits

    Designed for use with the LiteTouch masks

    The small adapter fits all InnoSpire Go LiteTouch masks. See all benefits

    InnoSpire Go Mask adapter

    Designed for use with the LiteTouch masks

    The small adapter fits all InnoSpire Go LiteTouch masks. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all accessories

      Designed for use with the LiteTouch masks

      • To use with LiteTouch mask
      • Replacement part
      • For use with InnoSpire Go

      Technical Specifications

      • Product details

        Packaging size
        45mm x 25mm x45mm
        Weight
        7 g
        InnoSpire Go mask adapter
        for use with InnoSpire Go
        for use with
        all sizes of LiteTouch masks

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.