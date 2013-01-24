Home
InnoSpire Go

Mask

HH1344/02
    The detachable LiteTouch facemask has a soft contoured cushion that fits easily and rests gently on the face to provide a more comfortable treatment.* See all benefits

      Aids in treatment

      • Pediatric medium
      • Soft seal mask
      • For use with InnoSpire Go
      • Replacement part
      Makes therapy easier

      Makes therapy easier

      For children who find it difficult using the mouthpiece, the LiteTouch masks make treatment easier.

      Technical Specifications

      • Package contents

        Include
        Medium LiteTouch Mask

      • Product details

        Packaging size
        60mm x 72mm x 87mm
        Packaged weight
        50g
        LiteTouch mask
        For use with InnoSpire Go
        Materials
        Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Silicone
        Size
        Pediatric medium
        Warranty
        1 year

      • Material

        BPA
        Not manufactured with BPA

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • * Adapted from Erzingerat al. J Aerosol Med 2007 20 (Suppl1 S78-S84)
          • **Quantifying facemask sealing efficiency when used on a valved holding chamber during simulated breathing. D von Hollen, E Lieberman, K Nikander, Philips Respironics, Respiratory Drug Delivery, Parsippany, NJ, USA. Presented at the Association of Asthma Educators (AAE) annual conference, July 3

