InnoSpire Go

AC/DC Power adapter

HH1343/00
  Charge InnoSpire Go from the main 230V/50Hz
    InnoSpire Go AC/DC Power adapter

    HH1343/00

    Charge InnoSpire Go from the main 230V/50Hz

    The AC/DC power adapter allows you to charge your InnoSpire Go from the mains 230V/50Hz. The AC/DC power adapter is for use with the InnoSpire Go . It allows you to use the InnoSpire Go whilst the battery is charging. See all benefits

      Charge InnoSpire Go from the main 230V/50Hz

      • UK 3 pin plug
      • Replacement part
      • For use with InnoSpire Go
      Charging InnoSpire Go

      Take a Treatment whilst charging battery

      Technical Specifications

      • Product details

        Packaging size
        85mm x50mm x100mm
        Packaged weight
        100 g
        InnoSpire Go plug adapter
        UK three pin plug
        Standards
        Complies with all European safety standards

