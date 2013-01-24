Home
SideStream

Reusable Nebulizer

HH1320/00
    The SideStream Reusable Nebulizer can be used for 6 months before replacing. With its unique design, SideStream offers faster drug delivery and shorter treatment times, and can be used with most commonly prescribed respiratory medications.. See all benefits

      Treatment in 6-8 minutes*

      Proven technology makes treatment fast and easy

      • Treatment in 6 minutes*
      • Can be used with mask
      • Suitable for adults & children
      • Replace after 6 months
      Rely on consistent treatment

      Rely on consistent treatment

      Staying compliant with your breathing treatment is easier when taking your medication is consistent and reliable. SideStream nebulizers keep the driving air and the liquid drug separate for ongoing performance.

      Designed to draw in air

      Designed to draw in air

      The nebulizer top, combined with an InnoSpire compressor, SideStream delivers faster aerosol drug delivery and shorter treatment times, so you can get back to your daily life.

      Treatment delivered in 6-8 minutes*

      Treatment delivered in 6-8 minutes*

      The SideStream nebulizer's venturi system boosts the airflow supplied by the compressor, delivering medication more efficiently and making your overall treatment faster.

      Technical Specifications

      • Maintenance

        Replace
        After 6 months

      • Product details

        Aerosol flow to patient
        16 L/min
        Driving gas
        6 L/min
        Venturi air entrainment
        10 L/min

          • * Using a 2.5ml Salbutamol dose

