The SideStream Reusable Nebulizer can be used for 6 months before replacing. With its unique design, SideStream offers faster drug delivery and shorter treatment times, and can be used with most commonly prescribed respiratory medications.. See all benefits
The SideStream Reusable Nebulizer can be used for 6 months before replacing. With its unique design, SideStream offers faster drug delivery and shorter treatment times, and can be used with most commonly prescribed respiratory medications.. See all benefits
Staying compliant with your breathing treatment is easier when taking your medication is consistent and reliable. SideStream nebulizers keep the driving air and the liquid drug separate for ongoing performance.
The nebulizer top, combined with an InnoSpire compressor, SideStream delivers faster aerosol drug delivery and shorter treatment times, so you can get back to your daily life.
The SideStream nebulizer's venturi system boosts the airflow supplied by the compressor, delivering medication more efficiently and making your overall treatment faster.
