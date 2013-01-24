Home
InnoSpire Deluxe

Air Inlet filters

HH1311/00
    -{discount-value}

    InnoSpire Deluxe Air Inlet filters

    HH1311/00

    Innospire Deluxe is part of the Innospire family

    The air inlet filters help to keep your compressor in good working order by preventing large dust particles from entering inside. It is important to change this filter when it becomes discolored or dirty. See all benefits

      Innospire Deluxe is part of the Innospire family

      • 4 pack

      Technical Specifications

      • Maintenance

        Air inlet filters
        4 pack

