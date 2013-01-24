Search terms
Helping you stay in control
OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Helping you stay in control
OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.* See all benefits
Helping you stay in control
OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Helping you stay in control
OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.* See all benefits
OptiChamber Diamond is designed to improve aerosol delivery to the lungs and can help you maximize the effectiveness of your inhaled therapies.
Low resistance valves open freely, even under low flow rates from children, allowing you or your child to breathe easily through the chamber.*
OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.*
The adapter keeps your inhaler securely in place, while the built-in whistle lets you know if you are breathing in too fast. Both the mouthpiece and adapter are easily removed for cleaning.
Designed with a stepped mouthpiece, the OptiChamber Diamond can be used by both children and adults.
OptiChamber Diamond is designed for use with all your commonly prescribed inhaler medications.
The detachable LiteTouch facemask has a soft contoured cushion that fits easily and rests gently on the face to provide a more comfortable treatment. The SoftTouch seal helps reduce leakage.***
Maintenance
Product details
Material