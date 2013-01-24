Home
OptiChamber Diamond

Valved Holding Chamber

HH1305/00
    Helping you stay in control

    OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.* See all benefits

      Helping you stay in control

      Designed to improve medication delivery

      • Compact design 140ml volume
      • For asthma inhaler medications
      • For children and adults
      • Optional mask accessories
      Get medicine to the lungs**

      Get medicine to the lungs**

      OptiChamber Diamond is designed to improve aerosol delivery to the lungs and can help you maximize the effectiveness of your inhaled therapies.

      Low resistance valves let you breathe easily

      Low resistance valves let you breathe easily

      Low resistance valves open freely, even under low flow rates from children, allowing you or your child to breathe easily through the chamber.*

      Anti-static valved holding chamber gives you more time

      Anti-static valved holding chamber gives you more time

      OptiChamber Diamond is designed to allow medication to be delivered to the lungs. The anti-static material inside the tube allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving you more time to inhale.*

      Special features make it easy to use and maintain

      Special features make it easy to use and maintain

      The adapter keeps your inhaler securely in place, while the built-in whistle lets you know if you are breathing in too fast. Both the mouthpiece and adapter are easily removed for cleaning.

      One size mouthpiece works for all

      One size mouthpiece works for all

      Designed with a stepped mouthpiece, the OptiChamber Diamond can be used by both children and adults.

      For commonly prescribed medications

      For commonly prescribed medications

      OptiChamber Diamond is designed for use with all your commonly prescribed inhaler medications.

      Optional mask contours to face to make it easier to fit

      Optional mask contours to face to make it easier to fit

      The detachable LiteTouch facemask has a soft contoured cushion that fits easily and rests gently on the face to provide a more comfortable treatment. The SoftTouch seal helps reduce leakage.***

      Technical Specifications

      • Maintenance

        Cleaning
        Warm water and liquid soap
        Life span data
        Replace after one year

      • Product details

        Length
        14.2 cm (5.6")
        Mouthpiece
        Interfaces w 22 mm connectors
        Volume
        140 ml

      • Material

        Chamber
        Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
        LiteTouch mask
        Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Silicone
        Valves
        Silicone
        BPA
        Not manufactured with BPA

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • *Slator L., von Hollen D., Sandell D., Hatley R.H.M. In vitro comparison of the Effect of Inhalation Delay and flow rate on the emitted dose from three valved holding chambers. Journal of Aerosol Medicine and Pulmonary Drug Delivery, 2014, 27(S1): 37-43.
          • **Hatley R.H.M., von Hollen D., Sandell D., Slator L. In-vitro Characterization of the OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber. Journal of Aerosol Medicine and Pulmonary Drug Delivery, 2014, 27(S1): 24-36.
          • ***Tong, K. et al. An instrumented Valved Holding Chamber with facemask to measure application forces and flow in young asthmatic children. Journal of Aerosol Med and Pulm Drug Del. 2014; 27 (Suppl 1): S55-62.

