Special coated felt layer with 3D textile for a dry cover

The special construction of this board cover ensures that no condensation occurs even after 2 hours of ironing with a pressurised steam generator. The special coated felt layer will keep all condensation inside and will not allow any wet spots to form on the board cover or on the floor. All the condensed water remaining in the cover will simply evaporate within 24 hours thanks to the special breathable 3D textile.