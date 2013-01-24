Home
Easy8

Ironing board cover

GC022/05
Find support for this product
  Ironing with no leakage
    Easy8 Ironing board cover

    GC022/05
    Ironing with no leakage

    This innovative PerfectFlow board cover is jointly developed by Brabantia and Philips for a superior ironing experience. Thanks to the new 3D textile and special four-layer construction, you can achieve faster ironing without any wet spots See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Easy8 Ironing board cover

    Ironing with no leakage

    This innovative PerfectFlow board cover is jointly developed by Brabantia and Philips for a superior ironing experience. Thanks to the new 3D textile and special four-layer construction, you can achieve faster ironing without any wet spots See all benefits

      Ironing with no leakage

      Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

      PerfectFlow cover
      With ShoulderWings
      100% cotton top layer

      100% cotton top layer

      100% pure cotton layer provides an ideal surface for ironing with premium gliding and longer durability.

      Perfect for Easy8 board: 120x45 cm

      Perfect for Easy8 board: 120x45 cm

      The board cover is specially designed to be used with the Easy8 board. It also fits ironing boards with size 120x45 cm.

      Including ShoulderWings

      Including ShoulderWings

      Two replacement covers for the ShoulderWings are also included in the pack complete with the easy-fit fastener.

      10% faster ironing with PerfectFlow*

      10% faster ironing with PerfectFlow*

      The PerfectFlow layer gives 10% wider steam distribution for faster ironing

      3D textile for enhanced steam flow and faster ironing

      3D textile for enhanced steam flow and faster ironing

      The new 3D textile layer enables the steam to flow inside the board cover thanks to the porous structure. This prolongs the contact of steam with the garments. And simply using the steam more efficiently means that the perfect ironing results are achieved even faster

      Ironing with 78% less noise*

      Ironing with 78% less noise*

      The ironing experience is more convenient with the ironing board cover that provides quieter ironing with a 78% noise reduction in sound power versus a multilayer board cover

      Easy-fit fastener system

      Easy-fit fastener system

      The board cover comes with an easy-fit fastener system that keeps it tightly adjusted to the ironing board.

      Ideal for steam generator irons

      This replacement board cover is suitable for Philips steam generators

      Special coated felt layer with 3D textile for a dry cover

      The special construction of this board cover ensures that no condensation occurs even after 2 hours of ironing with a pressurised steam generator. The special coated felt layer will keep all condensation inside and will not allow any wet spots to form on the board cover or on the floor. All the condensed water remaining in the cover will simply evaporate within 24 hours thanks to the special breathable 3D textile.

      Technical Specifications

      • Board cover

        Top layer
        100% Cotton
        Second layer
        Foam
        Third layer
        3D textile
        Fourth layer
        Coated Felt

      • Technical specifications

        Board size
        120x45  cm
        Cover size
        130x55  cm
        Fastener
        Easy-fit fastener
        Foam layer thickness
        3  mm
        Board cover design
        Spring birds

      • Replacement

        Suitable for
        • GC240
        • GC260

          • 10% wider steam distribution with PerfectFlow
          • 78% noise reduction in sound versus multilayer board cover

