Slim and powerful power bank
High-capacity (10,000 mAh), safe Li-polymer battery. No more hassle when your mobile is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximises the power to charge your latest device.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is charged.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
USB-C is the latest charging connector which is now being adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power Delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery, which defines the standard for power delivery of 15 W, 27 W, 45 W and up to 100 W.
