DAB for more stations and crystal clear sound

Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) is the latest in digital radio technology. It allows you to enjoy your favourite radio stations in crystal clear, near CD-quality sound. What's more, you get an even wider choice of radio stations and radio hiss caused by signal interference due to obstructing mountains, tall buildings and weather become a thing of the past. Since the DAB radio signal is all digital, stations can also transmit text such as programme information, news and sports scores, as well as pictures and even videos direct to your radio set. Radio never sounded so good.