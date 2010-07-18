Search terms
Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road
Philips' CED370 features an 8.9 cm (3.5") wide (16:9) LCD display for video and photo playback for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies and music from multiple sources and never miss a call due to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. The player will accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, the player handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.
The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving so you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.
Picture/Display
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Connectivity
Security/Anti-theft
Accessories
Power
Dimensions