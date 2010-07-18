Discontinued
CED370/00
Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road
Philips' CED370 features an 8.9 cm (3.5") wide (16:9) LCD display for video and photo playback for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies and music from multiple sources and never miss a call due to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver.
8.9 cm (3.5") touchscreen
Bluetooth
DVD
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.