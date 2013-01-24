Other items in the box
- Quick Use Guide
- User Manual
- Batteries for remote control
- DIN Cable
- IFU/User Manual
Wireless stereo speakers
Experience massive, hi-fi sound with these 100 W studio speakers and incredible bass reproduction. Stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth® with aptX® and AAC. Premium finishes complement any stylish home décor. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A silk dome tweeter holds a diaphragm made with silk—a superior material to that used in ordinary tweeters. The silk material used in the diaphragm has superior sound damping characteristics and its soft texture ensures minimal acoustic breakup. As a result, the sound produced by a silk dome tweeter is smooth, warm and has a wide range.
Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) for wireless music steaming
Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing and begin streaming music.
Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Real wood finish for modern home décor
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Convenience
Dimensions
Accessories
Power