    Experience massive, hi-fi sound with these 100 W studio speakers and incredible bass reproduction. Stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth® with aptX® and AAC. Premium finishes complement any stylish home décor. See all benefits

      Wireless stereo speakers

      • Bluetooth® aptX, AAC and NFC
      • Digital-in, Analog-in
      • USB port for charging
      • 100W max
      Silk dome tweeter for crystal clear sound

      Silk dome tweeter for crystal clear sound

      A silk dome tweeter holds a diaphragm made with silk—a superior material to that used in ordinary tweeters. The silk material used in the diaphragm has superior sound damping characteristics and its soft texture ensures minimal acoustic breakup. As a result, the sound produced by a silk dome tweeter is smooth, warm and has a wide range.

      Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) for wireless music streaming

      Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) for wireless music streaming

      Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) for wireless music steaming

      One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

      One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

      Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing and begin streaming music.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

      Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Real wood finish for modern home décor

      Real wood finish for modern home décor

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        100W 30% THD

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        • 4" woofer
        • dome tweeter
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5 mm stereo line in
        Rear Connections
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Digital optical in
        Wireless connections
        Bluetooth APT-X and AAC
        HDMI 1
        HDMI (Audio Return Channel)
        USB charging
        Yes

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • System volume control
        • One touch standby
        USB Charging
        0.5  A

      • Dimensions

        Set Depth
        161  mm
        Set Height
        305  mm
        Set Width
        161  mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick Use Guide
        • User Manual
        • Batteries for remote control
        • DIN Cable
        • IFU/User Manual

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick Use Guide
      • User Manual
      • Batteries for remote control
      • DIN Cable
      • IFU/User Manual

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

