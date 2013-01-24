Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion-free music

Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps the quality high, even when the battery is low. It accepts input signals from 300 mV to 1000 mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This speaker handles anti-clipping through a dedicated audio limiter IC. This monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amp's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, but anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery.