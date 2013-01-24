Home
Multi-Touch Display

BDL5556ET/00
1 Awards
    Multi-Touch Display

    BDL5556ET/00
    1 Awards

    Discover a new level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

      Discover a new level of interaction

      with this multi touch LED display

      • 55"
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • Optical Imaging, 6 Touch points
      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities give you the ultimate in user interaction. Multi-Touch displays are equipped with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID-compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

      Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network that is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry-standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardised media player. This cable-free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need to.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

      SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Standard displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours for a true-to-life picture.

      Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

      The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

      True multi-touch with 6 simultaneous touch points

      Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 6 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user interacting with your application simultaneously, the 6 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.

      Compatible with all leading operating systems

      Our touch displays are software-independent and support Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Display colours
        1.06 Billion
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Optical sensing
        Touch points
        6 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        5 mm tempered safety glass

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.1a)
        • HDMI
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        Video output
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (via DVI-D)
        Audio input
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • 3.5-mm jack
        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • External speaker connector
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) D-Sub9
        Other connections
        • USB
        • AC-out
        • OPS

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Signal Loop Through
        • DVI
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Smart Insert
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1257.3  mm
        Set Height
        728.1  mm
        Set Depth
        79  mm
        Bezel width
        19.5 mm
        Product weight
        43  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 200 mm, 100 x 100 mm

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Mains power
        90 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        140 W (Typ.)
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • RS232 cable
        • USB cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        Stand
        BM05462 (Optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Spanish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CCC
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • RoHS
        • EPA
        • CB
        • C-Tick
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • KUCAS
        • SASO
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

