Discontinued
A3PRO/00
Professional DJ Headphones
Created in collaboration with 5 time world's best DJ award winner, Armin van Buuren, the A3PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk, these headphones will add power and vibrancy to every tune.
Professional DJ headphones
Over-ear
Deluxe breathable ear cushions
Full folding
High-powered 50 mm neodymium drivers engineered for 3000 mW of power deliver clear, dynamic and distortion-free music even at high volumes or with high audio input power.
The Philips professional DJ headphones come with a 6.3-mm threaded adapter that can plug into anything. Simply slip it over your headphones connector and plug it into your DJ turntable for unbelievable sound right from your decks. Do the same with your home Hi-Fi for a home music experience like no other.
A closed-back architecture maximises bass and helps you listen to your music as loud as you want without leaking, while supra-aural cushions seal the gap between your ears and the headphones for superior sound isolation.
90 mm replaceable ear cushions sold separately at shop.philips.com and armadashop.com
Replaceable cables sold separately at shop.philips.com and armadashop.com