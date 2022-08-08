Search terms

4K UHD LED Smart TV

70PUS7607/12
    Get the picture and sound you want with this no-frills smart TV. You'll enjoy sharp, vivid films and shows, plus smooth, great-looking gaming. Premium Dolby Atmos sound means you'll get the most from music and soundtracks. See all benefits

      Pure entertainment

      4K UHD LED Smart TV

      • Major HDR formats supported
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      • 177 cm (70") SAPHI smart TV
      • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
      Vibrant viewing. Philips 4K UHD LED TV.

      Vibrant viewing. Philips 4K UHD LED TV.

      Love everything that you watch on this 4K UHD LED TV. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver sharp images, rich colours and smooth motion. You get the best possible viewing experience every time.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Slim TV. Packed for the future.

      Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior, and the slim, matt-black feet make it seem as if the screen is floating. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

      Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

      Your Philips TV lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. HDMI connectivity with VRR is supported and a low-latency setting activates automatically when you turn on your console.

      SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

      The fast, intuitive SAPHI operating system makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        177  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        60  Hz
        Pixel engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        Picture enhancement
        • Dolby Vision
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+ compatible

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • SimplyShare
        • Screen mirroring
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open Internet browser
        • TV on demand
        • YouTube
        • Netflix TV
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • On-screen user manual

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Dual Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor
        Off mode power consumption
        N/A

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Night mode
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • A.I. EQ
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speaker

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2 x 2, Single band
        Other connections
        • Satellite Connector
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        HDMI features
        • Audio Return Channel
        • 4K
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 1
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Matt black bezel
        Stand design
        Black matt cut sticks

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1757.0  mm
        Box height
        1025.0  mm
        Box depth
        174.0  mm
        Set Width
        1572.4  mm
        Set Height
        876.6  mm
        Set Depth
        85.1  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1572.4  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        904.9  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        327.2  mm
        Stand depth
        327.2  mm
        Stand height
        28.0  mm
        Stand width
        807.7  mm
        Product weight
        23.6  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        24.2  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        32.2  kg
        Stand height to TV bottom edge
        28.0  mm
        Distance between 2 stands
        807.7  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Tabletop stand

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        1210238
        Energy class for SDR
        F
        On mode power demand for SDR
        109  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        195  kWh/1000h
        Networked standby mode
        <2.0  W
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Tabletop stand

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
