LED

4K UHD LED Smart TV

50PUS7607/12
    Pure entertainment

    Get the picture and sound you want with this no-frills smart TV. You'll enjoy sharp, vivid films and shows, plus smooth, great-looking gaming. Premium Dolby Atmos sound means you'll get the most from music and soundtracks. See all benefits

      4K UHD LED Smart TV

      • Major HDR formats supported
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      • 126 cm (50") SAPHI smart TV
      • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
      Vibrant viewing. Philips 4K UHD LED TV.

      Vibrant viewing. Philips 4K UHD LED TV.

      Love everything that you watch on this 4K UHD LED TV. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver sharp images, rich colours and smooth motion. You get the best possible viewing experience every time.

      Slim TV. Packed for the future.

      Slim TV. Packed for the future.

      Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior, and the slim, matt-black feet make it seem as if the screen is floating. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

      Your Philips TV lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. HDMI connectivity with VRR is supported and a low-latency setting activates automatically when you turn on your console.

      SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

      The fast, intuitive SAPHI operating system makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        126  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        60  Hz
        Picture engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        Picture enhancement
        • Dolby Vision
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+ compatible
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        50 inch

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • SimplyShare
        • Screen mirroring
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open Internet browser
        • TV on demand
        • YouTube
        • Netflix TV
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • On-screen user manual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        • AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Dual Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speaker
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Night mode
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • A.I. EQ
        • Dolby Volume Leveller

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        • Audio Return Channel
        • 4K
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2 x 2, Single band
        Other connections
        • Satellite Connector
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Service connector
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 1
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        1205164
        Energy class for SDR
        F
        On mode power demand for SDR
        64  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        116  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Networked standby mode
        <2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor
        Off mode power consumption
        N/A

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Tabletop stand

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Matt black bezel
        Stand design
        Black matt cut sticks

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1111.3  mm
        Set Height
        654.4  mm
        Set Depth
        85.3  mm
        Product weight
        9.2  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        1111.3  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        673.9  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        246.8  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        9.3  kg
        Box width
        1240.0  mm
        Box height
        785.0  mm
        Box depth
        150.0  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        12.1  kg
        Stand width
        808.4  mm
        Stand height
        28.0  mm
        Stand depth
        246.8  mm
        Distance between 2 stands
        808.4  mm
        Stand height to TV bottom edge
        28.0  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        100 x 200 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Tabletop stand

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
