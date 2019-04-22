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  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

4300 seriesLED TV

24PHS4354/12

LED TV

Small is still perfect with the LED TV that delivers in tight spaces. Pixel Plus HD keeps the picture crisp, and sound is clear. Whether it’s binge-worthy shows while you cook, or movies while you’re on the treadmill.

See all benefits
TV brand claim gold

99.91% of people who try Ambilight TV never want to give it back1

with Pixel Plus HD

LED TV

  • 60 cm (24")

  • 200 Picture Performance Index

  • LED TV

  • Pixel Plus HD

Clear audio from full-range speakers.

Easy to move. Concealed rear stand with small footprint.

Crisp dialogue. Lively effects.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.  

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.

  3. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  4. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  5. This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.