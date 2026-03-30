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  • Enjoy great pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great pictures in vivid colours

Discontinued

LCD monitor

190V3AB5/00

Enjoy great pictures in vivid colours
Enjoy vivid LCD pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speaker, it's a great choice!
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with stereo audio

Enjoy great pictures in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 19" (48.3 cm)

Built-in speakers for audio without desktop clutter

A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc, depending on model and design.

SmartContrast 10,000,000:1 for incredibly rich black details

SmartContrast 10,000,000:1 for incredibly rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight-boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent black level and accurate rendition of dark shades and colours. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colours.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

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