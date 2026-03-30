Discontinued
190V3AB5/00
V Line
19" (48.3 cm)
A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc, depending on model and design.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight-boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent black level and accurate rendition of dark shades and colours. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colours.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.