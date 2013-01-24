Home
VisionPlus

car headlight bulb

12342VPS2
    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips VisionPlus headlight bulbs produce 60% more vision, which allows drivers to see farther for greater safety and comfort. Offering high performance and excellent value, VisionPlus is the right choice for today's demanding drivers. See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Up to 60% more vision: fast reactions save lives

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V, 60/55 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

      Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

      It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

      Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

      Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

      Greater driving comfort and safety

      Greater driving comfort and safety

      VisionPlus provides you with a better reactivity thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Brake lighting is also visible earlier, thanks to a more powerful light output. Drivers can reduce their braking distance by up to 3 metres at 100 km/h. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650ºC and glass 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks: if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

      Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

      Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity

      VisionPlus projects 25 m more light than a standard lamp

      VisionPlus projects 25 m more light than a standard lamp

      Philips Vision Plus will allow your car to project 25 m more light than a standard bulb. Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

      Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8727900350937
        EAN1
        8727900399257
        Packaging type
        S2

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        60/55  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 400 h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1650  lm
        Colour temperature
        Up to 3250 K

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342VPS2
        Ordering code
        39925728

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.55  kg
        Height
        12  cm
        Length
        28.6  cm
        Width
        14.1  cm
        Net weight per piece
        430  g

      • Product description

        Type
        H4
        Application
        • High beam
        • Front fog light
        • Low beam
        Designation
        H4 VisionPlus
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        VisionPlus
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        P43t-38

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Gross weight per piece
        55  g
        Height
        13.3  cm
        Length
        5.3  cm
        Net weight per piece
        21.5  g
        Width
        11  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 60% more vision

