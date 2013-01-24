Home
WhiteVision

Conventional Interior and Signalling

12036WHVB2
  Safety has never been so attractive
    WhiteVision Conventional Interior and Signalling

    12036WHVB2

    Safety has never been so attractive

    WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look to your car signalling and interior lights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with significantly whiter light makes them the perfect combination of style and safety.

      Safety has never been so attractive

      Intense white Xenon effect

      • Type of lamp: H6W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V, 6 W
      Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

      Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

      Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, T4W and W5W) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2V standard voltage)

      Crisp beam with intense white light

      With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

      White Xenon effect for a high-end look

      WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high-end cars.

      Up to 60% more vision on the road to maximise clarity

      A longer beam pattern with up to 60% more vision enables you to be seen by other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

      Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision lights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a colour temperature of Xenon headlamps and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your signalling and interior lighting. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece.

      Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

      Maximum white light in a position or stop application gives better contrast to distinguish your vehicle from others, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to extreme temperatures and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H6W
        Range
        WhiteVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Base
        BAX9s
        Designation
        H6W 12036 WHV 12 V 6 W BAX9s
        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        6  W
        Application
        • Interior
        • Rear position/parking light
        • Reversing light

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 500 h

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12036WHVB2
        Ordering code
        37467430

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900374674
        EAN3
        8727900374681
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20
        Gross weight per piece
        2  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        6.7  cm
        Width
        2.7  cm
        Net weight
        9.9  g

      • Outer pack information

        Net weight per piece
        0.052  g
        Height
        13  cm
        Length
        15  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.198  kg

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Intense white Xenon effect

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        3100K
        Lumens
        125+/-12%

