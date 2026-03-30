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  • Bright signals. Stylish driving.
  • Bright signals. Stylish driving.
  • Bright signals. Stylish driving.
  • Bright signals. Stylish driving.
  • Bright signals. Stylish driving.
  • Bright signals. Stylish driving.

Discontinued

Ultinon LEDcar signalling bulb

11498ULRX2

Bright signals. Stylish driving.
For a stylish drive, benefit from signalling lights with intense colours. Philips Ultinon LED [˜P21W] stop lights are bright, intense red and look good, so you can signal in safety and with style.
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Durable LED quality

Bright signals. Stylish driving.

  • LED-S25 [~P21W]

  • Number of bulbs: 2

  • 12 V, red intense

  • Stop, rear fog

Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there is no reason why you should not look good at the same time. If you are looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for indicators and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signalling LED lights.

Brighter signals for improved safety

Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. Bright signalling lights ensure that you are seen for improved safety. Whether it's reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Ultinon LED signalling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

Instantly on lights make rapid braking safer

Incandescent lamps take time to light up and reach peak performance. LED lights, on the other hand, are "instantly on". The difference is measured in fractions of a second. Under hard braking, fractions of a second matter. For example, at 60 mph (100 km/h), just four tenths of a second difference in reaction time equates to an extra 11 metres of reaction distance – that's about 2.5 car lengths of extra thinking time. With Philips LED stop lights, as soon as you decide to brake, the driver behind will know.

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

  2. .