OneBlade

Replacing OneBlade Blades

2 pack blades

2 pack 

Lasts 8 months 
Great blade

“Great blade and value! Changed my existing blade after 4 months as i use it 3-4 times a week. Awesome styling tool which is easy to use and maintain my look. Good value compared to my previous blades.”

The blade lasts up to four months*

The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace the blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle-free.

* for best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

New! OneBlade Face + Body

Face + Body

OneBlade Face + Body

 

Upgrade your OneBlade! Check special trim attachment and click-on skin guard. Perfect for sensitive areas that need extra protection, like underarms and yeah, down there too.

Trim, Guard and Shave with OneBlade Face + Body ▼
Trim

Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.
Guard

Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
Shave

Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily on your body.

Philips OneBlade
Face + Body kit

QP620/50
Face + Body

Philips OneBlade
Face + Body kit

QP610/50​

Philips OneBlade Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, one with a skin guard for your body, and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.
Philips OneBlade Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any lenght of hair. You get a blade for your face, one with a skin guard for your body, and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.