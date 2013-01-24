Home
Cherry Clafoutis

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 25 minutes
Alcohol
Nut-free
Vegetarian
Desserts and baked goods
30-60 minutes
Airfryer
Flour
Fruit

Ingredients

  • 200 g fresh cherries or 1 jar of cherries, well-drained
  • 2-3 tablespoons crème de cassis or vodka
  • 50 g flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 125 ml sour cream
  • 10 g butter
  • Powdered sugar
  • Small, low cake pan, 15 cm diameter

Directions

  • Pit the cherries and mix them in a bowl with the kirsch or crème de cassis.
  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C.
  • In another bowl, mix the flour with the sugar, a pinch of salt, the egg and the sour cream until the dough is smooth and thick. Add a drop or two of water, if necessary.
  • Spoon the batter into the buttered cake pan. Place the cherries evenly over the top of the batter and place the remaining butter in small chunks evenly on top.
  • Put the cake pan in the fryer basket and slide the basket into the airfryer. Set the timer to 25 minutes. Bake the clafoutis until it is golden brown and done.
  • Immediately after baking, dust the clafoutis with plenty of powdered sugar. Serve the clafoutis lukewarm in slices.
