Recipes for a delicious vegetarian Christmas dinner
Meaty stews and roasts? No, thank you. This year, we'll go for a less traditional Christmas dinner. Time to fill your table with vegetables, salads and fruit! No need to stress because our Philips Chef picked some of the most delightful recipes for a vegetarian Christmas eve dinner. From vegetarian appetisers to the main course full of veggies: invite your guests, get your cooking gear ready and enjoy your homemade Christmas dinner with friends and family.
Kick the Christmas dinner off with an appetiser, a small bite to stimulate your guests' - you guessed it - appetite.
Mini pizzas with basil and broccoli
Fun for both kids and grown-ups: these healthy mini pizzas with basil and broccoli. Make a pizza dough by kneading 500 grams of flour, a sachet of yeast, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 250 millilitres of water into a ball. Let it rise in a bowl covered with cling film for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook 300 to 400 grams of broccoli in salty water for 3-4 minutes. Put the broccoli in a bowl and add 30 grams fresh basil and 1 finely chopped clove garlic. Add 200 millilitres of crème fraiche and season the green sauce to taste.
Divide the risen dough into tinier pieces and roll each piece into a circle. It's up to you how big or small your pizzas will be! Spread the basil mixture over the pizza and top with broccoli heads, spring onions and grated cheese. Bake the tiny treats on the centre shelf of the oven for 15 minutes on 220°C. Healthy snacks coming through!
Bread filled with tomatoes and olives
If the smell and sight of this mouth-watering filled bread with tomatoes and olives doesn't get your guests hungry, we don't know what else will. Put 800 grams of flour, 1 sachet of yeast, 0.5 litres of hot water, a teaspoon of sugar, 1.5 teaspoons of salt, 1 egg and 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a food processor. Knead the dough for 3 to 7 minutes. Allow it to rise for at least one hour.
Now preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Roll out the dough on a baking tray. Cut 75 grams of red onions into rings, chop 2 cloves of garlic and put them together with 150 grams of sundried tomatoes, 50 grams of black olives and 50 grams of green olives on the dough. Sprinkle some pepper and salt on the ingredients, brush the edges of the bread with oil and bake for 20 minutes. Feeling creative? Create multiple variations of this bread, using the ingredients you like best.
Make your way to the dinner table because after a delicious appetiser, it's time for the starter. With one of these recipes, you'll impress your guests right away.
Carrot and mango soup
Tickle your taste buds with this carrot and mango soup that's both sweet and savoury. Peel 300 grams of carrot and 150 grams of mango flesh and cut both into 2-3 centimetres cubes. Place the carrot and mango together with 750 millilitres of vegetable stocks, the juice of 1 lime and 5-10 stalks of coriander into the Philips Soup maker. Close the lid and choose the puréed soup program. Finish the soup with black pepper and a swirl of cream and you're ready to go – easy, right? A tip from our chef: this soup can also be eaten chilled
Artichokes with salsa verde
For a fancy starter, give these artichokes a try. Cut off the artichoke leaves and stems so that the artichokes can sit upright. Rub the edges with half a lemon. Slice the other half of the lemon. Lay a lemon slice on each artichoke and steam for 35 minutes.
In the meanwhile, you can prepare the salsa verde. Mix 2 garlic cloves, 2 tablespoons of capers, 1 chopped anchovy fillet, a tablespoon of Dijon mustard and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. You can do this by hand, or save yourself some work by using a blender. Add 100 millilitres of olive oil and your salsa is done. Serve the steamed artichokes with the salsa verde.
It's time for the pièce de resistance of this year's Christmas dinner: the main course. And even though you're going full vegetarian, this course will be the eyecatcher of the evening.
Fig tart with goats' cheese and honey
With goat cheese and honey, your meal can't go wrong. To spice it up a bit, we've added figs to this quick and easy tart. This recipe can be made in the oven, but you can also bake it in your Airfryer, using the Grill pan accessories. Put 7 sheets of puff pastry on the tin – they can hang over a little bit. Mix 200 millilitres of Greek yoghurt (0% fat) with 2 tablespoons of honey, salt and pepper. Spread this on the puff pastry. Cut 100 grams of goats' cheese into thin slices and place them on top of the mixture. Sprinkle with dried oregano. Cut 6 fresh figs into slices and put them on top of the tart. Bake for 20 minutes at 170°C. Serve the tart lukewarm – and with some extra honey for those with a sweet tooth!
Roasted winter vegetables
These colourful roasted winter vegetables will brighten up your Christmas dinner table immediately. You can make this dish either in your oven, but you can also use your Airfryer. Preheat your Airfryer to 200°C. Peel 300 grams of parsnips, 300 grams of celeriac and 2 red onions. Cut the parsnips and celeriac into 2 centimetre cubes and the onions in wedges. Halve a butternut squash and remove the seeds – no need to peel it. Mix all the vegetables with thyme and olive oil and season with pepper and salt.
Place the vegetables into the basket and slide them into the Airfryer. Roast for 20 minutes and your Christmas vegetables are ready to eat.
What's the main course without a side dish? Give the finishing touch to your main meal with one of these flavourful Christmas salad recipes.
Sweet potato salad
Fresh yet filling, that's what this sweet potato salad is for sure. And it's super easy to make. Peel 500 grams of sweet potatoes and slice them into wedges. Mix them with a tablespoon of nut oil and season with salt and chilli powder. Steam the wedges for 15 minutes.
Make a dressing out of vinegar, olive oil, nut oil, salt and pepper. Mix everything with the cooled potatoes, 250 grams of cherry tomatoes, rocket, alfalfa and sprinkle with pine nuts. In only 25 minutes, this lovely salad will shine on your dinner table.
Sticky pot-roast beets
For a salad with a twist, give these sticky pot-roast beets a try. Tip from our chef: buy beetroots in various colours to make your dish pop.
Scrub a kilo of beetroots and cut them into quarters. Season with salt and pepper, add thyme and 2 bay leaves and drizzle with olive oil. Stir it around.
Set the temperature of your Philips HomeCooker pan to 250°C. After it's heated, put the mixture in and set the timer for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, grate a small orange into the mix and add a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar. Set the timer for another 30 minutes to make the beets sticky. Also recommended for a cold winter day.
By now your stomach might have exploded, but don't give up! We have some tasty Christmas desserts in store for you.
Tarte Tatin
Give your Christmas dinner a French twist, with this classic tarte tatin. Preheat your Airfryer to 200°C. Cut 25 grams of butter into pieces and mix them into 100 grams of flour and 1 egg yolk. Add a few drops of water and knead the mixture into a smooth ball. Roll out the dough to a 15 centimetre round.
Peel an apple and slice it into 12 wedges. Place another 35 grams of butter in the Airfryer pan and sprinkle sugar over it. Place the apple wedges on top and cover them in the rolled-out dough. Press down along the inside edge of the cake pan.
Put the cake pan in the fryer basket and set the timer for 25 minutes. After baking, put a plate on the cake and flip it over. Serve it hot or lukewarm, with ice cream of vanilla sauce.
Citrus jelly with almond crunch
Would you rather go for a non-traditional Christmas dessert? Then this citrus jelly with almond crunch should be on your menu. Soak 6 gelatine leaves in cold water. Peel 4 tangerines, break them into segments and cut away the white skins. Collect the juice. Place the citrus press accessory in your food processor and press another 12 tangerines and 1 lemon. Pour the juice into a heavy-bottomed pan, add 100 grams of sugar and bring to boil. Keep stirring until the sugar has dissolved.
Squeeze all water out of the gelatine and dissolve it in the hot citrus liquid. Place the pan in a bowl of ice-cold water and leave it to cool until it becomes jelly-like. Carefully spoon the tangerine segments and mint leaves through the jelly. Now put the jelly in a mould and leave it to rest in the fridge for 2-3 hours.
Set the oven to 180ºC. Beat an egg white with a tablespoon of honey. Then spoon in 100 grams of almond shavings. Spread the mixture on a baking tray and bake for 15-20 minutes. Let it cool, then break into chunks.
After 2-3 hours, dip the bottom of the jelly mould into hot warm to release it from the mould. Cut into pieces and garnish with the almond crush. Both children and grown-ups will love this dessert!
