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  • 50% finer blending*
  • 50% finer blending*
  • 50% finer blending*
  • 50% finer blending*

Avance CollectionBlender

HR3652/01

50% finer blending*
With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruit and vegetables in their diet.
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Inspires 80% of users to consume more fruit and veg*

50% finer blending*

  • 1400 W

  • ProBlend 6 3D

  • 2 L glass jar

Powerful 1400 W motor for smoother blends

Powerful 1400 W motor for smoother blends

Finer blending of fruit and vegetables, thanks to our 1400 W motor.

Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended — so the nutrients in fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.

Up to 35,000 rpm

Up to 35,000 rpm

35,000 RPM for excellent blending and even healthier smoothies

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Independent lab testing compared to Philips Avance HR2195

  2. Test conducted by an independent consumer research agency among 100 consumers based on a 4 week home placement test in Germany and Korea