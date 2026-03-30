HR3652/01
1400 W
ProBlend 6 3D
2 L glass jar
Finer blending of fruit and vegetables, thanks to our 1400 W motor.
We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended — so the nutrients in fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.
35,000 RPM for excellent blending and even healthier smoothies
Independent lab testing compared to Philips Avance HR2195
Test conducted by an independent consumer research agency among 100 consumers based on a 4 week home placement test in Germany and Korea