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Food Preparation
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Avance Collection Blender
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HR3652/01
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UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
Consumer Care Book Philips Avance Collection Blender
All (2)
What is the function of the small lid?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
The blender becomes hot. What should I do?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Contacting Philips
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