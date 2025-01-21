Search terms

Philips Monitors

Committed to Environment

TCO certified Philips monitors and five years warranty

      What is "TCO Certified" certification?

       

      TCO is the leading global sustainability certification for IT products, setting high standards for environmental and social responsibility across the entire product lifecycle. It’s not just a label—it’s a commitment to creating a better, greener world through smarter product choices.

      TCO certified edge logo

      Key Focus Areas

      Environmental Responsibility: Ensuring eco-friendly production, reduced hazardous materials, and energy-efficient design

      Social Responsibility: Upholding ethical practices in the supply chain, including fair labor conditions and safe workplaces

      Circular Economy: Promoting product durability, repairability, and sustainable end-of-life management

      Independent Verification: All TCO Certified products are independently tested to ensure they meet strict standards for sustainability and performance

      Why Choose TCO Certified Philips Monitors?

       

      TCO Certified Philips Monitors are designed for those who value innovation and care about their environmental impact.

      Choosing TCO Certified Philips Monitors means you’re contributing to a future built on responsible practices—without compromising on quality or performance.

      A woman is working with the tco edge certified Philips Monitors

      Built with Purpose: TCO Certified monitors are crafted using sustainable materials, such as post-consumer recycled plastics

      Energy-Conscious Design: Advanced technologies minimize energy consumption, helping reduce your carbon footprint

      Durability That Lasts: Engineered for long-term use and repairability, reducing e-waste and supporting a circular economy

      Ethical Practices: Ensuring responsible manufacturing processes, aligned with Philips’ commitment to integrity and sustainability

      Explore TCO Certified Models

       

      Philips Monitors offers a range of TCO Certified models that provide eco-friendly design, cutting-edge technology, and long-term reliability. These products not only meet high standards for sustainability but are built to deliver superior performance for professionals and environmentally conscious users.

      A 5-Year Warranty

       

      All Philips monitor lines with TCO Certified, generation 10 include a 5-year warranty, reflecting our confidence in their quality and reliability. This warranty period supports a more sustainable future through responsible design and manufacturing, promoting long-lasting products that contribute to reducing waste and environmental impact.
       

      The first models with TCO Certified, generation 10 and the 5-year warranty will be available as of February, 2025.

      tco five years logo

      Sustainable Practices You Can Trust

       

      At Philips Monitors, we believe in creating solutions that benefit both our customers and the planet. With TCO Certified monitors, you’re choosing products that combine cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices. Together, we shape a future that’s brighter for everyone.

      Warranty statement for Philips monitors with TCO Certified, generation 10

       


      At Philips, we are committed to offering high quality products designed to last. As part of this commitment, we provide a comprehensive warranty to ensure peace of mind for our customers.

      Included product manufacturing warranty:

      All Philips monitor lines with TCO Certified, generation 10 come with a standard 5-year warranty that covers defects in materials or workmanship. This warranty does not cover damages resulting from misuse or accidents.

      Warranty exclusions outlined in the Philips support page under warranty information apply, without distinction between commercial or non-commercial end-customers.

      Software updates for all Philips products with TCO Certified, generation 10:

      We provide free-of-charge security updates, corrective updates and functionality updates to the operating system for at least 5 years from the later date of when the product was sold by Philips or when it was last manufactured.

      *The 5-year warranty applies solely to TCO Certified, generation 10 monitors.
      **This statement is valid only for European countries, excluding Russia, Belarus, and/or any others where sales are not active.

      More from Philips Monitors

      Help, support and updates

      Register your Monitor

      Create your free ‘My Philips’ account to register your new monitor. Once registered, we’ll notify you when new updates are available.

      Sign up to My Philips

      Software updates

      Keep your Philips Monitor performing at its best. If there’s a new software update, you’ll find it here. And if you’ve lost your drivers, you can download them here too for free.

      Find updates

      Support platform

      The quickest way to resolve any technical issues and settings is by checking the Philips Monitor troubleshooting guide. Use these handy tips and tricks to get your monitor back on track in no time.

      Find a solution

      Contact us

      We’re here to help. Whether you need advice in purchasing a Philips Monitor or support in setting it up, you can contact us by phone, email or online chat.

      Contact Philips

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Exclusive offers, just for you


      Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

      Member-exclusive offers.

      Early access to sales.

      Tips on healthy lifestyles.

      People that are happy to make use of their membership
      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.