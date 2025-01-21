Warranty statement for Philips monitors with TCO Certified, generation 10



At Philips, we are committed to offering high quality products designed to last. As part of this commitment, we provide a comprehensive warranty to ensure peace of mind for our customers.



Included product manufacturing warranty:



All Philips monitor lines with TCO Certified, generation 10 come with a standard 5-year warranty that covers defects in materials or workmanship. This warranty does not cover damages resulting from misuse or accidents.



Warranty exclusions outlined in the Philips support page under warranty information apply, without distinction between commercial or non-commercial end-customers.



Software updates for all Philips products with TCO Certified, generation 10:



We provide free-of-charge security updates, corrective updates and functionality updates to the operating system for at least 5 years from the later date of when the product was sold by Philips or when it was last manufactured.



*The 5-year warranty applies solely to TCO Certified, generation 10 monitors.

**This statement is valid only for European countries, excluding Russia, Belarus, and/or any others where sales are not active.