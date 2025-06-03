At Philips Monitors, we understand the unique needs of SMBs. Our advanced display solutions are designed to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and support your growing business. Whether you're working with data-heavy applications, managing multiple tasks, or optimizing your workspace, our monitors offer the perfect combination of performance, innovation, and convenience.
Why Philips Monitors for SMBs?
Seamless Connectivity
USB-C docking for fewer cables and a clutter-free desk
Smart & Secure ›
Built-in pop-up webcams for easy authentication
Comfort & Well-being ›
Ergonomic stands and eye-care features reduce strain
Multi-task with ease ›
UltraWide & Curved displays for workflow efficiency
What are the benefits?
Pre Sales Consulting
SMB promotional pricing
Partner Portal Access
Project Registration
Networking Events
Customer demo Units
Efficiency First. Productivity Always.
Multitasking and Enhanced Comfort
Curved & UltraWide Displays
Ideal for multitasking and working with large spreadsheets without constant scrolling or switching tabs. The natural curvature reduces eye strain and enhances comfort, helping prevent neck issues.
It is a platform based on Philips-SmartControl (monitor control stand-alone software), which realizes display management through remote setting of SmartControl, achieving the purpose of managing multiple Philips displays at the same time.
For Sustainable Performance
Eco-Friendly
Features
Philips monitors are designed to go beyond display technology, offering eco-friendly features such as PowerSensor technology, reducing energy costs while supporting sustainability efforts.
For Simplifying Your Workspace
Effortless
Daisy-Chaining
Effortlessly expand your setup with a single connection, reducing cable clutter and maximizing desk organization for a cleaner, more efficient workspace.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
