    WhiteVision ultra Sharp white look

    WhiteVision ultra

    Sharp white look

    original equipment quality
    Range up to 4200 K
    ultra white
    Get a sharp look with the new Philips WhiteVision ultra halogen car headlight bulbs. Featuring the latest patented coating formula, these bulbs deliver a stunning 4 200 Kelvin*. As the whitest road-legal halogen lights in the Philips automotive portfolio, they are the perfect choice for a cool, stylish upgrade.

    Why WhiteVision ultra?

    sharp white light

    Sharp white light

    Philips WhiteVision ultra headlight bulbs revolutionise the car's look with up to 4 200 Kelvin* of sharp white light. WhiteVision ultra bulbs are Philips whitest road-legal lights, designed for drivers looking for a bright white upgrade. These headlights provide a stunning look in the headlamp's reflector for delivering an unrivalled white light style. 
    Up to 60% more vision

    Up to 60% more vision**

    The new Philips WhiteVision ultra coating formula, along with its cool white light significantly improves visibility at night by up to 60%**. With up to 60%** more vision*, the sharp beam pattern enables drivers to not only see other road users more clearly but also be better seen by them.  It improves safety and gives them more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead. 
    Stylish halogen upgrade

    Stylish halogen upgrade

    Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance of LED lighting but drive a vehicle with halogen technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights, providing a stunning look in the headlight's reflector.
    road legal

    100% Road-legal

    Philips WhiteVision ultra light bulbs are homologated for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look from a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. It gives them great visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front. 
    *Applies to H4, H7. Color temperature differs per technical type.

    **Compared to the minimum legal standard. Applies to headlight bulbs.

    Discover our WhiteVision ultra car bulb

    Standard WhiteVision ultra
    H7 Standard
    standard h7
    H7 WhiteVision ultra 
    whitevision ultra h7
    Bulb Quality
    Standard glass
    Quartz glass
    Style
    Standard H7
    WhiteVision ultra H7
    Light Colour
    Approximately 3 000 K 
    Up to 4 200 K 
    Beam Performance
    Standard
    Up to +60%*
    ECE approved
    Yes
    Yes
    View catalogue and purchase
    *Applies to H4, H7. Color temperature differs per technical type. 

    **Compared to the minimum legal standard.  Applies to headlight bulbs.

    Discover our halogen car bulb ranges

    xtreme vision pro150

    X-tremeVision Pro150 
    Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you even safer on the road.
    racing vision

    RacingVision GT200
    If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 car bulbs elevate your automotive experience. 
    longlife ecovision

    Longlife EcoVision
    With longer lifetime, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimize maintenance on their vehicles.
    Experience the white style of WhiteVision ultra 

    Philips WhiteVision ultra headlight bulb outperform many car bulbs on the market so you can drive with style without compromising safety. The crisp white beam eliminates darkness instantly for a premium driving experience.

    Discover more

