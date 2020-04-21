*Applies to H4, H7. Color temperature differs per technical type.
**Compared to the minimum legal standard. Applies to headlight bulbs.
|
|
H7 Standard
|
H7 WhiteVision ultra
|
Bulb Quality
|
Standard glass
|
Quartz glass
|
Style
|
|
|
Light Colour
|
Approximately 3 000 K
|
Up to 4 200 K
|
Beam Performance
|
Standard
|
Up to +60%*
|
ECE approved
|
Yes
|
Yes
*Applies to H4, H7. Color temperature differs per technical type.
**Compared to the minimum legal standard. Applies to headlight bulbs.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.