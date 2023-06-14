Information
Information VOLUNTARY REPLACEMENT ACTION: PHILIPS AVENT DIGITAL VIDEO BABY MONITOR
As a precaution, Philips is voluntarily taking action to replace specific Philips Avent Digital Video Baby monitor models produced between January 2016 and January 2020. The products that might be affected are:
SCD620 SCD625 SCD630 SCD831 SCD833 SCD835 SCD841 SCD843 SCD845
There is a low risk that the battery in the parent unit may overheat while plugged into the electrical outlet.
Is my product affected?
1. Identify the Product Type Number SCD620, SCD625, SCD630, SCD831, SCD833, SCD835, SCD841, SCD843, SCD845 on the product. This can be found printed on the bottom of the parent unit of the baby monitor.
2. Identify the production date code on the parent unit. The date code can be found on a sticker printed on the bottom of parent unit. Affected devices date code will be in the range between January 2016 until January 2020.
Note: Products that have a serial number starting with "SM" are NOT affected and can continue to be used safely.
If your product is affected, it is important to note that, you should stop using the baby monitor and unplug from the electrical outlet.
Please reach out to your local Consumer Care team to get your baby monitor replaced at CONTACT. Make sure to have your baby monitor with production date code handy when you call.
If your product is not affected, you do not need to take any further action. We want to reassure you that the product you have at hand is safe to use and is not impacted by the replacement action. All the other baby monitors make use of a different type of battery. We thank you in advance for your attention and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.
