Cinema 21:9

TV stand

ST569954/10
  Comfortable viewing of your Cinema 21:9 TV
    Cinema 21:9 TV stand

    ST569954/10

    Comfortable viewing of your Cinema 21:9 TV

    This high quality stand in matching glass and metal finish allows optimal placement in your interior

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cinema 21:9 TV stand

    Comfortable viewing of your Cinema 21:9 TV

    This high quality stand in matching glass and metal finish allows optimal placement in your interior

    Comfortable viewing of your Cinema 21:9 TV

    This high quality stand in matching glass and metal finish allows optimal placement in your interior

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cinema 21:9 TV stand

    Comfortable viewing of your Cinema 21:9 TV

    This high quality stand in matching glass and metal finish allows optimal placement in your interior

      Comfortable viewing of your Cinema 21:9 TV

      Matching design with Philips Cinema 21:9

      Matching design with Philips Cinema 21:9

      TV stand that matches the design of the Philips Cinema 21:9

      Convenient 30° swivel

      Convenient 30° swivel for relaxed viewing

      2-in-1 stand for easy use on table and as swivel wall mount

      This revolutionary 2-in-1 table-top stand can also be used to easily wall-mount your television. The patented design allows for no less than 4 mounting positions: table-top swivel stand, wall-mount with swivel, ultra flat wall-mount and VESA-compatible wall-mounting. With simple mounting and smart levelling, you can make sure that the TV is perfectly horizontal.

      Elegant yet strong metal support

      Elegant yet strong metal support. The TV seems to float, enhancing its design.

      High-quality glass top plate

      High-quality glass top plate on the stand

      Technical Specifications

      • Related Products

        Compatible with
        56PFL9954

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Dimensions

        Stand height
        200  mm
        Stand depth
        325  mm
        Stand width
        565  mm
        Box height
        280  mm
        Box depth
        390  mm
        Box width
        660  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        8.5  kg

      • Packaging Data

        Delivered as
        Fully assembled

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

