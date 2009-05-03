2-in-1 stand for easy use on table and as swivel wall mount

This revolutionary 2-in-1 table-top stand can also be used to easily wall-mount your television. The patented design allows for no less than 4 mounting positions: table-top swivel stand, wall-mount with swivel, ultra flat wall-mount and VESA-compatible wall-mounting. With simple mounting and smart levelling, you can make sure that the TV is perfectly horizontal.