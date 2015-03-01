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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB7250WT/00

High resolution sound

The Philips SHB7250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.

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with digital bass boost

High resolution sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

Activate Siri and Google Now with a press on earcan button

Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

Auto wake-up device with a simple NFC one-tap pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

Bluetooth technology for unwired freedom and convenience

Bluetooth technology for unwired freedom and convenience

Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly. Even when the batteries run out, your music enjoyment does not have to end. Simply plug in the cable and let the music play on.

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary

  2. When using the headphone cable supplied