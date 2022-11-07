Search terms

  Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle SCY670/02

    Provides calm, comfortable feeds. The Natural Response Teat supports the baby's unique suck, swallow and breathe rhythm, while the AirFree vent is designed keep air away from their tummy for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux.

      A teat that works like a breast*

      • 2 Bottles
      • 4 oz/125 ml
      • Flow 1 teat
      • +0 m
      Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

      Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

      The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

      Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

      Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

      The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

      Designed to reduce feeding issues

      Designed to reduce feeding issues

      The AirFree vent is designed to offer extra protection against feeding issues by preventing air from getting into your little one's tummy while upright feeding.

      Choose the right teat flow for your baby

      Choose the right teat flow for your baby

      Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.

      No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

      No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

      The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

      Compatible across the Philips Avent range

      Compatible across the Philips Avent range

      Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts and create the product that works for you, when you need it.

      Easy to hold even for little hands

      Easy to hold even for little hands

      The ergonomic bottle is easy to grip at any angle to give maximum comfort during feeding. Easy for your hands and tiny hands to hold.

      Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

      Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly, as AirFree vent is a single piece.

      Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free*

      Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottles and teat are made of BPA free* material.

      Be patient as baby adjusts

      Be patient as baby adjusts

      Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        4 oz/125 ml Baby Bottle
        2  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast
