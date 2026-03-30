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  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic soother

SCF169/38

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Soother with bright, colourful designs

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

  • For essential comfort

  • 6–18 m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Security handle for easy removal

Security handle for easy removal

Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby's soother at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. No. 1 global soother brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year