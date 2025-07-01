Sign up for exclusive offers
Soothers
All series
Philips Avent Classic soother
Discontinued
Support
SCF169/38
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
All (9)
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How long can I use a Philips Avent soother?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you