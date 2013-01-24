Home
VisaPure

Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

SC5990/10
  • Brush head for normal skin Brush head for normal skin Brush head for normal skin
    Brush head for normal skin

    The Normal brush head is ideal for normal, oily and combination skin types. The brush has 17,000 soft bristles, with unique bristle technology to remove 10 x more impurities and dead skin cells than your hands while being just as gentle. See all benefits

    The Normal brush head is ideal for normal, oily and combination skin types. The brush has 17,000 soft bristles, with unique bristle technology to remove 10 x more impurities and dead skin cells than your hands while being just as gentle. See all benefits

      For clean and soft skin

      • For normal to oily skin
      • For daily use
      • Replace every 3 months
      • Easy to replace
      Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

      Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Brush for normal, combination and oily skin types

      10 x more effective than cleansing by hand. Removes more make-up residue, dead skin cells and dirt that can clog your pores and cause blackheads. Increases the absorption of topicals like creams and serums.

      Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

      All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky-soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3 x smaller than your pores and the dense brush reaches more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

      Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

      Simply click the brush head on and off. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

      Replace every 3 months

      For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling it off the device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Use with all VisaPure models
        Yes

      • Benefits

        Type of skin
        For normal, combination and oily skin types

      • Ease of use

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower
        Use with cleansing product
        Yes
        Replacement
        Easy click-on brush head
        Recommended replacement
        Every 3 months

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

