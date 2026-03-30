Discontinued
SC5990/10
For normal to oily skin
For daily use
Replace every 3 months
Easy to replace
10 x more effective than cleansing by hand. Removes more make-up residue, dead skin cells and dirt that can clog your pores and cause blackheads. Increases the absorption of topicals like creams and serums.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky-soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3 x smaller than your pores and the dense brush reaches more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.