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  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin
  • Brush head for normal skin

Discontinued

VisaPureNormal Skin Cleansing Brush

SC5990/10

Brush head for normal skin
The Normal brush head is ideal for normal, oily and combination skin types. The brush has 17,000 soft bristles, with unique bristle technology to remove 10 x more impurities and dead skin cells than your hands while being just as gentle.
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For clean and soft skin

Brush head for normal skin

  • For normal to oily skin

  • For daily use

  • Replace every 3 months

  • Easy to replace

Brush for normal, combination and oily skin types

10 x more effective than cleansing by hand. Removes more make-up residue, dead skin cells and dirt that can clog your pores and cause blackheads. Increases the absorption of topicals like creams and serums.

Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky-soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3 x smaller than your pores and the dense brush reaches more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

Technical specifications

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