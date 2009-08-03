Superior sound experience
Enjoy pure uninterrupted music on the go with Philips GoGear headphones PAC021. Made exclusively for the GoGear Muse MP3 video player, they feature noise cancelling technology and come with three interchangeable ear caps for a perfect fit.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Superior sound experience
Enjoy pure uninterrupted music on the go with Philips GoGear headphones PAC021. Made exclusively for the GoGear Muse MP3 video player, they feature noise cancelling technology and come with three interchangeable ear caps for a perfect fit.
Superior sound experience
Enjoy pure uninterrupted music on the go with Philips GoGear headphones PAC021. Made exclusively for the GoGear Muse MP3 video player, they feature noise cancelling technology and come with three interchangeable ear caps for a perfect fit.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Superior sound experience
Enjoy pure uninterrupted music on the go with Philips GoGear headphones PAC021. Made exclusively for the GoGear Muse MP3 video player, they feature noise cancelling technology and come with three interchangeable ear caps for a perfect fit.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions