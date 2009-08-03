Search terms

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

PAC021/00
    Enjoy pure uninterrupted music on the go with Philips GoGear headphones PAC021. Made exclusively for the GoGear Muse MP3 video player, they feature noise cancelling technology and come with three interchangeable ear caps for a perfect fit.

      with active noise cancellation

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 ohm at 1 kHz
        Frequency response
        20 - 18 k  Hz
        Sensitivity
        103 dB
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Diaphragm
        PEI
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Headphones
        3.5 mm
        Cable length
        1.1 m

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.452  kg
        Height
        10  cm
        Length
        14.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.18  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        10
        Tare weight
        0.272  kg
        Width
        12.7  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 51297 2

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.036  kg
        Height
        6.7  cm
        Net weight
        0.018  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.018  kg
        Width
        8.7  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 51296 5

