Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM279/12
  • Rich sound in compact design Rich sound in compact design Rich sound in compact design
    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MCM279/12

    Rich sound in compact design

    Great sound in a compact, elegant design! The classic MCM279 delivers dynamic sound performance and the essential functionalities that will let you enjoy music just the way you like it. See all benefits

      Rich sound in compact design

      with USB Direct and CD-ripping

      • MP3/WMA-CD playback
      • USB Direct
      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB devices

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB devices

      Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

      Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Wake-up and sleep timer functions

      Wake-up and sleep timer functions

      Many alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio wakens you with the radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to programme the required length of time for the music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favourite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Digital tuning with 40 pre-set stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with 40 pre-set stations for extra convenience

      Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Compact design that fits anywhere

      Compact design that fits anywhere

      Rip your favourite CDs to MP3

      Simply plug in your USB mass storage device to the USB port on Philips audio system and start recording your favourite music from CDs to your USB device or MP3 player — with one touch and no computer needed you can create your own MP3 files via direct MP3 digital recording.

      Front motorised CD door with viewing window

      A motorised sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Convenient line-in jack for portable music playback

      Line-in connection allows you to play your music on other devices with the Philips player: just connect the player to the Line-out or Audio-out, or connect the headphone jack of other media players such as CD, DVD, VCR and MP3 players.

      60 W RMS total output power

      This system has a 60 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 30W
        Output Power
        2 x 60 W music power
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2-way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 2" tweeter
        • 4" woofer

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/programme
        • Shuffle Play
        • 20-Track Programmable
        Loader Type
        • Front
        • Motorised
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Programme Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        RDS
        • Programme Type
        • Station Name
        • Radio Text
        • RDS Clock Set
        • News

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in
        Headphones
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        USB
        USB host

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight colour
        Blue
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Guarantee booklet
        • Stand
        Remote control
        40-key with Lithium batteries
        AC/DC Adapter
        Switching power supply
        Quick start guide
        English, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Italian
        User Manual
        16 languages

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        211  mm
        Set Height
        250  mm
        Set Depth
        160  mm
        Main speaker width
        158  mm
        Main speaker height
        250  mm
        Main speaker depth
        185  mm
        Packaging Width
        378  mm
        Packaging Height
        310  mm
        Packaging Depth
        330  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        6.8  kg

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        USB device
        USB recording modes
        • Instant record
        • Programmed tracks
        • Single disc
        • Single track
        USB recording sources
        CD

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • FM/MW Antenna
      • Guarantee booklet
      • Stand

