The Philips Sonicare 7100 supports you in achieving healthier gums for a healthier smile. With the G3 Premium Gum Care Brush Head, the bristles work hard to remove plaque along the gumline providing you with up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*. Thanks to the brush head's soft, flexible design, it adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums for a deep clean while removing up to 10 x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush**.
Enjoy a delightful brushing experience and new level of oral care with Next-Generation Sonicare technology. While you brush, the toothbrush's innovative magnetic system adjusts brushing power during each cleaning session, delivering optimal performance of precisely 62,000 bristle movements per minute, even in hard-to-reach areas. Meanwhile, dynamic fluid action supports the toothbrush head's cleaning performance by gently rinsing along the gumline and between every tooth, helping you achieve a complete clean every time you brush.
Your preferred brushing is in your hands with the Philips Sonicare 7100. 4 brushing modes help you take care of gum health, whitening, sensitivity and everyday cleaning. Gum Health mode supports healthy gums by gently massaging along your gumline. White mode works to remove surface stains and polish teeth for a whiter smile. Sensitive mode provides gentle, thorough cleaning, while Clean mode focuses on plaque removal for a superior clean. For a personalised clean, you can combine any mode with one of 3 intensity levels, from High to Low, for a brushing session that's right for you.
You may not notice when you're brushing too hard, but this toothbrush will. The smart optic sensor precisely detects excessive brushing pressure, then flashes purple while reducing vibration. You'll always know when to adjust your brushing, and your gums will stay protected.
The Philips Sonicare app seamlessly pairs with your toothbrush and supports you in improving and maintaining your oral health. Our app keeps track of your brushing progress, providing personalised guidance and progress reports so you can gain valuable insights about your brushing.
Two minutes is all you need for a complete clean, so our SmarTimer lets you know when time's up. For an even clean throughout your mouth, the BrushPacer divides your session into segments, with a slight pause in vibration being your sign to move on. This supports you in achieving an even clean every time you brush.
Replacing your brush head regularly is an important part of maintaining good oral health. With BrushSync technology, it's easy to keep your brush head performing at its best. By tracking your usage frequency and brushing intensity, the innovative technology then reminds you when it's time for a new brush head.
We've re-designed our Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes from the inside out to be strong, lightweight and long-lasting. Thanks to our advanced laser-welding process, our toothbrushes are designed to brush with you for years to come.
This toothbrush uses a high-performance battery that is engineered to enhance your brushing experience. With a single charge, you can enjoy up to three weeks of regular brushing before needing to recharge it.
Our redesigned charging travel case with an integrated charging port and charging cable lets you recharge your toothbrush on the go without having to open the case. Not only is it strong enough to keep your toothbrush safe along the way, but it's also compact enough to slip into any bag, making it the perfect travel companion.
