Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6877/29
      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

      • Built-in pressure sensor
      • 3 modes, 3 intensities
      • 2 x BrushSync features
      • Travel case
      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

      Three modes, three intensity settings

      Three modes, three intensity settings

      This toothbrush allows you to customise your brushing with a choice of three modes and three intensities. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning; White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains; and the Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums. Three intensities allow you to switch the order of "higher" and "lower" to align with the intensities from left to right.

      Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

      Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

      You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

      Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

      You may not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your toothbrush will. If you start taking it out on your gums, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the pressure.

      Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

      Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

      A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronises the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart mode pairing and Smart replacement reminders.

      Brush heads select the optimal mode and intensity

      Brush heads select the optimal mode and intensity

      Wondering which mode and intensity you should use? Wonder no longer. BrushSync mode pairing tells your smart handle which smart brush head you're using. So, if you click on a gum care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity for your gums. All you need to do is to press the power button.

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

      Encouragement to brush thoroughly

      Encouragement to brush thoroughly

      Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

      Makes traveling easier for you

      Makes traveling easier for you

      Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact charging base keeps you topped up when you're on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday cleaning
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums
        White
        Removes surface stains
        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 ProtectiveClean
        Brush heads
        2 W2 Optimal White standard
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1

      • BrushSync Mode Pairing

        C2 Optimal Plaque Control
        Pairs with Clean mode
        G2 Optimal Gum Care
        Pairs with Gum Care mode
        W2 Optimal White
        Pairs with White mode

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        White Silver

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
        Health benefits
        • Improves gum health in only two weeks
        • Helps reduce cavities
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        BrushSync Technology
        • Connects smart handle and
        • smart brush head

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

