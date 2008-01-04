Search terms

    Philips Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6018/07

    As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare ProResults is perfect for new or legacy Sonicare users who simply desire that authentic Sonicare cleaning experience at unbelievable value.

    • 8-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • All-round cleaning
    Optimised Philips Sonicare performance

    This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.

    Removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    This brush head removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Colour
      White
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle colour fades away
      Size
      Standard

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • HealthyWhite+
      • 2 Series plaque defence
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • EasyClean
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite
      • Series 1100
      • 2100 Series
      • Series 3100
      • ProtectiveClean
      • DiamondClean 9000
      • DiamondClean Smart
      • Prestige 9900
      Not suitable for
      Philips One

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      8 ProResults standard

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Removes up to 2 x more plaque*

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • ProResults Brush Head (C1)
