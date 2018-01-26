Search terms

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6807/24
Sonicare
Sonicare
  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6807/24

    Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

    • Whitens teeth in just one week
    • Lets you know if you're pressing too hard
    • Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work
    • Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology
    • Always know when to replace your brush heads
    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

    Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

    • Whitens teeth in just one week
    • Lets you know if you're pressing too hard
    • Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work
    • Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology
    • Always know when to replace your brush heads
    See all benefits

    Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

    • Whitens teeth in just one week
    • Lets you know if you're pressing too hard
    • Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work
    • Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology
    • Always know when to replace your brush heads
    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

    Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

    • Whitens teeth in just one week
    • Lets you know if you're pressing too hard
    • Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work
    • Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology
    • Always know when to replace your brush heads
    See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all ProtectiveClean

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.
      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

      Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

      Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

      Brushing too hard can damage your teeth and gums. To prevent this, your Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean emits a gentle pulsing sound to remind you to ease off on the pressure.

      Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

      Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

      You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

      Encouragement to brush thoroughly

      Encouragement to brush thoroughly

      Need an electric toothbrush with a timer? Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

      Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

      Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

      A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronises the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.

      Easy-start programme builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Easy-start programme builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses of your new toothbrush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        White and Mint

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        1 W2 Optimal White
        Handle
        1 ProtectiveClean
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
        Health benefits
        • Improves gum health in only two weeks
        • Helps reduce cavities
        Timer
        Quadpacer and Smartimer
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday cleaning
        2 intensities
        • Low
        • High

      • Smart sensor technology

        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Sonicare handle ProtectiveClean 4300
      • Optimal White Brush Head (W2)
      • Standard charger

      Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Exclusive offers, just for you.

            Sign up to enjoy:

            Early access to promotions

            Exclusive member days and offers

            News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.