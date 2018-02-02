Search terms

  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week* Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week* Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

    Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6062/13

    Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

    The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Similar products

    See all W2 Optimal White

    Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

    Advanced cleaning for stain removal and whiter teeth

    • 2 pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • BrushSync mode pairing
    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

    Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

    The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

    Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

    Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

    You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.

    Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

    Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

    Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Your DiamondClean brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Colour
      Black
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle colour fades away
      Size
      Standard

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque defence
      • 2 Series plaque defence
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • DiamondClean Smart
      • EasyClean
      • Essence+
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare Platinum Connected
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite
      • HealthyWhite+
      • PowerUp
      • ProtectiveClean
      • Series 1100
      • 2100 Series
      • Series 3100
      • Prestige 9900
      • DiamondClean 9000
      BrushSync mode pairing
      Yes
      Not suitable for
      Philips One

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      2 W2 Optimal White standard

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Gum health
      Helps improve gum health
      Whitening
      Whiter teeth in just one week

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.