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  • Product detail photograph
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  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Restoration KitHeadlight restoration kit

HRK00XM

See clearly, drive more safely

Compared with other kits, which require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed.

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With UV protection

See clearly, drive more safely

  • With UV protection

Cleans both headlights

This kit will provide you with everything you need to clean two car headlights: - 1 bottle of water-based Pre-treatment (29.5 ml) - 1 bottle of Cleaner/Polish (29.5 ml) - 1 bottle of Shine Restorer/Preserver (29.5 ml) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 600 grit (coarse) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 1500 grit (medium) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 2000 grit (fine) - 10 paper towels - 1 pair of gloves (one size fits all)

High quality and cost-effective

High quality and cost-effective

No power tools needed

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