Cleans both headlights

This kit will provide you with everything you need to clean two car headlights: - 1 bottle of water-based Pre-treatment (29.5 ml) - 1 bottle of Cleaner/Polish (29.5 ml) - 1 bottle of Shine Restorer/Preserver (29.5 ml) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 600 grit (coarse) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 1500 grit (medium) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 2000 grit (fine) - 10 paper towels - 1 pair of gloves (one size fits all)