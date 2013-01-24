Home
PerfectCare Expert

Steam generator iron

GC9220/02
  One perfect setting for all your clothes
    PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

    GC9220/02
    One perfect setting for all your clothes

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

    PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

    One perfect setting for all your clothes

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

      One perfect setting for all your clothes

      Thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTemp technology

      5 bar
      230 g steam boost
      1.5 l detachable water tank
      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed excellent ironing results.

      1.5 litre detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      1.5 litre detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      1.5 litre detachable water tank for up to 2 hours of ironing without refilling.

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

      Descale your appliance effectively and easily to prolong its lifespan

      Descale your appliance effectively and easily to prolong its lifespan

      Ultra-long-lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you to de-calc with light and sound. When your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob and collect the dirty water and limescale in a cup.

      New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      The new SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. Is extremely scratch resistant, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

      OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam and temperature

      OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam and temperature

      One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam and temperature 2) The ultra-powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics

      100% fast on all fabrics, no other iron is faster

      100% fast on the toughest fabrics, no other steam generator is faster from start to finish.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Steam output
        Yes
        Steam boost
        230  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Pressure
        Up to 5
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        1500  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        • Detachable water tank
        • Extra-large filling hole
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Heat-up time
        2  min
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Cord storage
        Cord storage compartment
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates such as silks

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Easy De-calc
        Calc clean reminder
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        5  kg

