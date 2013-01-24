Home
Pressurised steam generator

GC8340/02
    Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system GC8340/02 produces non-stop high steam at high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4-litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

    Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system GC8340/02 produces non-stop high steam at high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4-litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

    Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system GC8340/02 produces non-stop high steam at high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4-litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

    Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system GC8340/02 produces non-stop high steam at high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4-litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

      Great results, minimum effort

      Endless, powerful steam with 1.4 litre water tank

      • 210 g steam boost
      • 5 bar
      • SteamGlide
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

      Up to 5 bar pressure

      Up to 5 bar pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

      Extra-large detachable 1.4 litre water tank

      Extra-large detachable 1.4 litre water tank

      To make ironing effortless you need a lot of steam. High steam output means a lot of refilling. The extra-large 1.4 l water tank reduces the need for refilling.

      Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

      Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

      Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

      Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

      Permanent anti-calc tablets delay the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your system iron

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

      The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

      Steam boost up to 210 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Heat-up time
        2  min
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Hose storage
        Hose clip
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Water tank capacity
        1400  ml
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Filling and emptying water
        Detachable water tank

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Anti-calc tablets and rinsing

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        120  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Steam boost
        210  g
        Pressure
        Up to 5
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam output
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        20% energy reduction

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        5  kg
        Product dimensions
        35 x 35 x 25  cm

